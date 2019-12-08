ATLANTA — A sought-after hot chicken concept is expanding in Atlanta.

Hattie B's Hot Chicken, a popular family owned-and-operated Nashville-based eatery, is opening a second location in West Midtown next year, according to the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

By spring 2020, the new location at 711 10th Street will be the largest Hattie B’s Hot Chicken restaurant with about 4,800 square feet of space. The restaurant will be able to seat 200 people, inside and outside.

“It's a good spot in a bustling part of town," Nick Bishop Jr., co-founder of Hattie B's Hot Chicken, said in a news release. "When we were looking for our first Atlanta location, we were looking in this area back then. It's a part of town we've always had our eye on.”

