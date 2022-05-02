Watch Live | Hawk family, law enforcement speak after Grantville gun store triple homicide

The owners of a Coweta County gun range and their grandson were shot dead last month. Weeks after a man was charged, their family is speaking.

GRANTVILLE, Ga. — Weeks after the owners of a mom-and-pop gun store and their grandson were shot and killed in Grantville, their family is addressing the public.

The Hawk family is speaking alongside law enforcement in a 10 a.m. Monday morning press conference.

"We are incredibly grateful to the efforts of our local law enforcement including the Grantville Police and Coweta County Sheriff’s department, as well as the ATF and GBI — having a murder suspect in custody so quickly, was certainly a team effort," a Monday statement from Hawk family reads.

Jacob Christian Muse, a 21-year-old of College Park, is charged with three counts of malice murder in the April 8 shooting deaths of Tommy Hawk, his wife, Evelyn Hawk, and their teenage grandson, Luke Hawk, at the Lock Stock and Barrel Shooting Range.

Authorities announced the arrest days after the shooting on April 15, saying Muse frequented the gun store and knew the Hawks. At the time of Muse's arrest, Grantville Police Chief Steve Whitlock said the motive for the attack was unknown.

Grantville Police said the owners' son -- and Luke's father -- Richard Hawk, found the bodies of three of his relatives and called 911. Richard is also the Coweta County coroner. According to a statement from the family, Richard will provide a comment at the press conference on Monday.