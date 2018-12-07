DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County hazmat teams are responding after a worker apparently spilled a corrosive material on himself.

According to officials with the DeKalb County Fire Department, an employee at Lonza, Inc. in Conley, Georgia was handling chromic acid when some of it spilled on him. The spill caused burns on 10 percent of his body. Emergency crews transported the person to Grady Hospital, where he is reportedly in stable condition.

Officials said the material, a strong acid used widely in the production of other products, is not currently a threat to the community at large. They are now draining the rest of the material from a 5,300-gallon container into a secondary one for safe storage.

Located at 3941 Bonsal Road, Lonza, Inc. describes itself as "one of the world’s leading and most-trusted suppliers to the pharmaceutical, biotech and specialty ingredients markets."

The global company has several branch locations throughout the Atlanta-area, including ones in Alpharetta, Atlanta, and the production facility in Conley in south DeKalb County.

11Alive is working to gather more information on the situation.

© 2018 WXIA