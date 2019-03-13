PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — When firefighters got arrived to his Paulding County house, Daniel Sherrod didn't have a pulse.

Family had placed a 911 call to report that he had collapsed and was not breathing. But under the instruction of a 911 operator, family immediately jumped into action to start chest compressions.

Eight minutes later, when the first EMTs got inside, the 29-year-old's fiancée was performing "excellent quality CPR." Fire Chief Joe Pelfrey said her actions helped save Sherrod's life.

Paulding County Fire and Rescue personnel took over, shocking the patient several times before his heart ultimately started beating again. An ambulance rushed Sherrod to Paulding Hospital where doctors got him stabilized.

After a two-week stint in ICU in Kennestone Hospital, he was released. Months later, he is back at work, "healthy and living a normal life."

Pelfrey said it's a serious reminder that CPR can save lives.

"There is no doubt that the fast-thinking family and entire team of public safety personnel including 911 Operators, Firefighters, Deputy’s and Ambulance personnel helped this man survive," Pelfrey said. "I am proud of everyone who played a role in saving this man’s life."

He used the situation to encourage "anyone reading this" to learn CPR.

To find a class near you, check the American Heart Association's website.