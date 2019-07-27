ATLANTA — Days after a tragedy that took the life of two local fathers, we're learning more about two good friends who were killed in Atlanta - possibly by electrocution.

A family member told 11Alive the two were renovating a home when a tragic set of events left the men dead on Wednesday.

Terrell Cheatham's family described him as a hard worker. But his wife, Kuturah, said that what he's best known for is being a great friend, husband and father.

"Always smiling. He loved practical jokes. He loved playing practical jokes," she said as she showed us pictures of their children. "Just being here with us. He didn't really go and hang out. We were always together."

She said the father of three worked for years as a subcontractor renovating homes.

"He loved what he did," Kuturah said. "He had a passion for it."

Often, he worked with Maurice Hankerson.

"They were just good friends," Kuturah said.

Wednesday started out as many days did for the men who were working together on a home in Southeast Atlanta.

"I was actually in the house preparing dinner waiting on him to return home," Kuturah said. "I spoke with him. I called him to see what time he was coming home. He said, 'I'll be home. I'm just finishing up some things on the job site'."

But that was the last time she spoke with him.

Atlanta Police were called to the home on Crumley Street later that night. When they arrived, police found the men unconscious and not breathing. Investigators think the men may have possibly been electrocuted while on the job. We're told there were no power lines down in the area.

Both men died at the hospital.

"We are still in shock. ... Right now, to have my family around means the world," Kuturah said as tears began streaming down her face. "And if he was here, if he was here it would mean the world to him."

The Fulton County Medical Examiner hasn't released an official cause of death for either of the men. Cheatham's funeral is happening in the coming week. Family members have also set up a GoFundMe account to help with sudden expenses.

