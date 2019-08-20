NEWNAN, Georgia — A Newnan bar employee shot several times while defending his bar remained hospitalized as of Monday evening.

Police said Ben McCoy was shot several times Saturday night after Kevintez Mathewis opened fire in the parking lot of Fat Boys Bar & Grill off Highway 16 West.

Mathewis had reportedly been forcibly removed from the bar by security after agitating customers. Witnesses said he went to a parked vehicle, pulled out a gun and started shooting.

McCoy heard the shots and grabbed his gun. Investigators reportedly said that Matthewis fired several rounds at McCoy.

"He put his life on the line to try and protect the bar that he loves," bar manager Emily McGhin said.

McCoy was taken to the hospital and Mathewis was later arrested.

On Sunday night, family members posted a photo of friends praying over McCoy in the hospital.

"Thank you for your loving prayers and support for us," Julie Dodd McCoy wrote. "Ben is stable, but still sedated and on a ventilator. More surgery to come but Gods hand has protected him from what could have been much worse.

We have been overwhelmed and lifted up by our friends and Ben’s! Thank you. To God be the glory!!"

Family members have created a website to provide updates on his condition.

On Monday night, family wrote that McCoy was off the ventilator but "in lots of pain."

