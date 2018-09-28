ATLANTA --- After someone stole his SUV, Andrew Bridgewater tried to take matters into his own hands. He left an innocent man dead, according to police.

On Jan. 18, Bridgewater left his gold Lincoln Navigator running while he went inside a Chevron store on Roosevelt Highway, according to Fulton County prosecutors.

While inside, the SUV was stolen. Bridgewater allegedly refused the gas station clerk's offer to call police. Instead, he walked to another gas station, where he told a security he could "handle it himself."

Two days later, Bridgewater returned to the gas station where his vehicle had been stolen. He confronted Myron Short and another man outside of a pizza restaurant attached to the gas station. Short, according to prosecutors, worked at the restaurant.

Bridgewater believed that Short and the other man had been involved in his SUV's theft. He didn't know that police in Fairburn, Georgia, had recovered the vehicle six hours earlier.

Bridgewater took out a 9mm handgun, prosecutors said, and demanded to know where his vehicle was at. He allegedly told Short, "Yeah, you was with 'em too?" before firing a shot into Short's shoulder that killed him.

Short was just 26.

Bridgewater fled from the scene, but was later identified by a witness, prosecutors said. He was caught on surveillance cameras at a Family Dollar store, where prosecutors said he ditched a jacket that he wore during the shooting.

Inside the jacket, a detective said he found a live 9mm round that matched a shell casing located at the scene of the fatal shooting.

Bridgewater was arrested. He was charged and convicted of murder, felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

A judged sentenced Bridgewater to life in prison plus 25 years.

Bridgewater is 32 years old.

Information in this story was provided by the Fulton County District Attorney's Office

