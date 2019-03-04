LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — John Huynh has had his 8-year-old yellow lab mix, Sasuke (pronounced Sauce-K), since he was a puppy.

“At the time, I was in a dark place," Huynh said. "I was in a motorcycle accident. I was hit by a drunk driver and I lost the use of my right leg.”

Sasuke is a goofy little thing, and we use the word little as sarcasm here. He’s well over 60 pounds and loves nothing more than to pretend he’s a lap dog. He’s more bark than bite, so the "Beware of Dog" sign in Huynh’s yard, is an admitted bluff, as his owner said he’s more likely to lick you to death.

Huynh wasn’t looking for an emotional support dog, but as it turned out, that’s what Sasuke would be.

“I never, ever felt alone," Huynh explained. "At the time, I was in my house, a broken man, and he doesn’t care about that. He doesn’t see any of that. He brought me back. It brought me back to my former self. He’s like my oldest son.”

Sasuke has two human, younger siblings. Huynh says if it wasn’t for the love and affection his dog brought to him, he might not have crawled out of his depression, and started a family.

“I would have been a shadow of who I am today without him,” he said.

So, it’s understandable why Huynh is begging, pleading, searching and hoping to find Sasuke, after he went missing on March 23. The worried dog father says he let Sasuke out in the yard to play, but thought his beloved dog went inside before he left. He wasn’t, and three hours later, Sauske was nowhere to be found.

“I let him down,” Huynh said with a sigh.

Huynh said he immediately drove down Lawrenceville Highway, and saw his worst nightmare. There, lying in the road, a large tan and white animal, bleeding. Huynh said he pulled over and stated crying. He called his brother to come pick up his dog, because he didn’t want that image of Sasuke to be his last. But, the animal wasn’t Sasuke; it was a deer.

Huynh let out a sigh of relief, and knew he had to stop at nothing to find his dog.

“As a father, I’m desperate. Desperate, desperate, desperate to find him.”

He’s packed the trunk of his car with flyers.

“This is like my command center. I have flyers and tape and everything ready to go,” he said.

He’s posted flyers on signs, on restaurants, on mailboxes. He’s shared his story on social media, which now has over 10,000 shares on Facebook. He’s cut up little pieces of Sasuke’s favorite blanket and placed them around the yard, so the scent can bring him in. Strangers helped him conduct a search party around Lawrenceville.

And still, 10 days later, no sign of Sasuke.

“I’m sad. I miss him,” he said.

Sasuke has a black, yellow collar, with Huynh’s number and name on it. He has distinguishable yellow eyelashes. And most importantly, he has a family that misses him.

“If you’re sitting in the middle of a dark place, he was always the light. And now, I feel like he’s sitting in a dark place and I have to be the light,” Huynh said.

For more information on Sasuke, or if you’ve seen him, call the number listed on Huynh’s Facebook page.