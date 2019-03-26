ATLANTA — A little over two years ago, authorities said a 33-year-old man was tortured, murdered and stuffed in a trunk that was left at a MARTA station.
Now, five men charged in connection with his slaying are on trial.
Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said Christopher Dean's gruesome death was tied to a street gang.
Here are details about how the murder unfolded:
(Editor's note: Details of this murder are graphic and disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised)
THE MURDER
Officials said on Oct. 17, 2016, Green was beaten with a two-by-four and a crow bar. Howard said the victim was also sodomized with an object. After the beating, the victim was shot twice in the back of the head.
THE MOTIVE
The indictment alleges that members of the Gangster Disciples brutally tortured Dean after they found out he was once a police informant in California.
Howard said to prove that Dean's actions were unacceptable, the defendants allegedly killed him.
DISCOVERING THE BODY
Howard said the defendants loaded the victim's body into the trunk of a car and drove it to the H.E. Holmes MARTA Station.
The vehicle was left in the parking lot where it was later found by the police.
THE MEN ACCUSED
The district attorney said five defendants are all facing charges in connection with Dean's murder
- 30-year-old Christopher Lockett
- 23-year-old Xavier Gibson
- 21-year-old Quatez Clark
- 27-year-old Joshua Rooks
- 27-year-old Jasper Green
THE TRIAL
It's been over two years since Dean was killed and the defendants are now on trial. It started March 19 with Judge Gail S. Tusan presiding over the case. Deputy District Attorney Cara Convery is leading the prosecution.
