ATLANTA — A little over two years ago, authorities said a 33-year-old man was tortured, murdered and stuffed in a trunk that was left at a MARTA station.

Now, five men charged in connection with his slaying are on trial.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said Christopher Dean's gruesome death was tied to a street gang.

Here are details about how the murder unfolded:

(Editor's note: Details of this murder are graphic and disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised)

THE MURDER

Officials said on Oct. 17, 2016, Green was beaten with a two-by-four and a crow bar. Howard said the victim was also sodomized with an object. After the beating, the victim was shot twice in the back of the head.

THE MOTIVE

The indictment alleges that members of the Gangster Disciples brutally tortured Dean after they found out he was once a police informant in California.

Howard said to prove that Dean's actions were unacceptable, the defendants allegedly killed him.

DISCOVERING THE BODY

Police are investigating after a body was found in the trunk of a car at MARTA station. (Oct. 2016 Photo)

WXIA

Howard said the defendants loaded the victim's body into the trunk of a car and drove it to the H.E. Holmes MARTA Station.

The vehicle was left in the parking lot where it was later found by the police.

THE MEN ACCUSED

The district attorney said five defendants are all facing charges in connection with Dean's murder

30-year-old Christopher Lockett

23-year-old Xavier Gibson

21-year-old Quatez Clark

27-year-old Joshua Rooks

27-year-old Jasper Green

THE TRIAL

It's been over two years since Dean was killed and the defendants are now on trial. It started March 19 with Judge Gail S. Tusan presiding over the case. Deputy District Attorney Cara Convery is leading the prosecution.

