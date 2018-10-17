AUGUSTA, Ga. - A family is mourning the death of a 12-year-old electrocuted by a fence earlier this week at a football practice.

Melquan Robinson was trying to retrieve a football when he climbed a fence and was electrocuted, according to authorities. Two other children were injured trying to help Melquan.

It happened at the Fleming Athletic Complex Oct. 15 in Augusta.

"It was a tough situation," said Don Clark, who is family friend and former coach.

"This young man was where he needed to be," Clark said. "He was doing what he loved, he was doing what was tied to his passion, which was playing football and sports period."

In a video posted online Tuesday by 'The Augusta Chronicle,' Clark described him as a loving young man who was energetic and athletic. His family is still trying to come to terms with the tragedy.

"His mother went to bed, or woke up yesterday with her son still walking around living, and yesterday she realized she lost her first born. It's not an easy thing," Clark said. "The father was just as passionate about his kids and started them out at a very young age with sports."

"It's just one of those gut-wrenching heartbreaking situations," he said. "Here they are at the park and this is what we're dealing with."

Officials said the chain link fence was somehow charged with electricity.

11Alive received a statement from Georgia Power about the situation:

“Georgia Power’s condolences and sympathies are with the individuals and their families following last night’s tragic event at Fleming Athletic Complex.

Our preliminary investigation indicates that Georgia Power does not control or maintain the voltage that energized the fence at the complex. We will continue to work with local officials on their investigation.”

Clark said Melquan was passionate about the game.

"The times I've played ball with him which was pretty regular, he wanted the ball," he said. "Whether you were pitching it to him as sa running back or throwing it to him as a receiver. He wanted to be in the mix."

Clark said he will miss Melquan's smile.

"He was one of those never quit type young men," he described. "He would fall or take a bruise or take a bump and get right back up and he had that grit and motivation to keep going."

A GoFundMe page has been sent up to raise funds for Melquan's family.

