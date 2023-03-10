Do you know her? Atlanta Police work to identify woman as part of homicide investigation

Police said she is a person of interest in the case and emphasized that she is not a suspect.

ATLANTA — Investigators are trying to track down a woman they believe may have information that led to a person's death in southwest Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Department has been investigating the homicide since last Sunday, Oct. 1. Officers were called to 3030 Headland Drive SW after receiving a "person down" call. The address points to an area with a Chase bank, nearby ATMs, and several businesses.

When APD officers arrived, they found a man with "multiple lacerations." Atlanta Fire Rescue emergency medical crews were called to the area and deemed him dead, launching a homicide investigation, police said.

On Tuesday, APD shared surveillance video from a store that shows a woman entering and veering left. Police said she is a person of interest in the case and emphasized that she is not a suspect.

The woman is wearing a black long-sleeve top, white-washed pants, black shoes, and carries a black purse. Her hair is blonde and tied into a bun.

Investigators have not said why they believe she is connected to the case, only that they hope to identify her and speak to her about it.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

