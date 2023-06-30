Heatwave forces Zoo Atlanta to close early for animal welfare

Zoo Atlanta will closely monitor weather conditions throughout the weekend to determine if any further early closures are necessary.

In response to the scorching heatwave gripping the city, Zoo Atlanta announced an early closure on Friday.

The last entry time slot will be at 1:30 p.m., with the gates closing at 2 p.m. Visitors are advised to finish their visits by 3:30 p.m. Zoo Atlanta will closely monitor weather conditions throughout the weekend to determine if any further early closures are necessary. Updates can be found on the zoo's website.

The safety and well-being of the animals are the top priority at Zoo Atlanta; they ensure that preparations for hot or cold temperatures are made well in advance, regardless of whether the zoo is open or closed to the public.

Each animal at Zoo Atlanta has specific temperature guidelines tailored to their species and natural habitat, the zoo said. With the hot weather, some animals may seek shelter indoors earlier than usual, while others have access to climate-controlled areas. Shade, water features, and misting fans are also provided to create comfortable environments. Moreover, during this time of the year, frozen treats are prepared for the animals, mimicking elements of their natural diet.

Many of the species at Zoo Atlanta originate from tropical regions in Africa or southeast Asia, where they are accustomed to warm climates. However, species like the giant pandas, native to cool, high-altitude forests in China, already spend most of their time in indoor dayroom habitats kept at a constant temperature in the 60s Fahrenheit throughout the year.

The dedicated Animal Care Teams at Zoo Atlanta diligently monitor the habitats of all animals multiple times daily, ensuring their comfort and well-being regardless of weather conditions. The zoo remains committed to upholding its high standards of animal care and will continue to prioritize the safety and welfare of its residents.