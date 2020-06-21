Heavy damage reported at DeKalb automotive business after fire

Firefighters battled the blaze in the 3900 block of Covington Highway.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County firefighters battled a structure fire at a business on Covington Highway early Sunday morning.

The fire happened at an automotive business called Godfather Wheels and Tires in the 3900 block of Covington Highway.

Heavy damage was reported to the business from the blaze. Firefighters indicated that the roof of the structure collapsed.

However, no injuries were reported.

