Helicopter crash kills 1 in Hall County, closes busy road near Lake Lanier, deputies say

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — One person is dead after a helicopter crashed on a busy road near Lake Lanier in Gainesville Saturday afternoon, deputies said.

Hall County Sheriff's Office deputies said the chopper crashed in the 4700 block of Clarks Bridge Road just north of Glade Farm Road around 1:50 p.m.

The helicopter that crashed was an AR1 experimental helicopter and that only the pilot was on board.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board is now investigating, with the NTSB being in charge.

The road is currently closed at this time and deputies did not provide an update for when the road might reopen.

