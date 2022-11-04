'We are heartbroken' | Here's how you can help the Grantville community after the gun range murders

The Hawk family has offered several ways people can assist.

ATLANTA — A grief-stricken Georgia town is banding together after the owners of a well-known gun range and their grandson were killed at their family business. Four days after the murders, the Grantville family is voicing their sorrow.

Evelyn and Tommy Hawk, the owners of Lock Stock and Barrel Shooting Range were found dead inside their store on April 8 by their son Richard Hawk. Richard, who is the Coweta County coroner, also found his son Alexander "Luke" Hawk deceased, steps away from the teenager's grandparents.

Grantville Police believe the family members were killed in a violent robbery and said it was tragic happenstance that Richard was the first person to find them and report it.

"Three beloved members of the Hawk family were taken too soon," the family said in a statement. "We are heartbroken and our loss seems insurmountable."

Their deaths have garnered national attention as the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, ATF, the Coweta County Sheriff's Office and the Grantville Police Department try to find who swiped 40 guns and security camera recordings and left the three family members dead. The Hawk family is asking for privacy during this time.

Friends, fellow church members, and others who are hearing about the family’s loss are contributing thousands of dollars to the family in an online fundraiser.

"We thank the City of Grantville and Coweta County for such an outpouring of love and support. It is so meaningful that so many in our community cherished them as we did and want to help shine a light in the darkness," the family said. "Tommy, Evelyn and Luke will forever be in our hearts."

In memory of Luke, who was expected to start school at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, the family has started a memorial scholarship in his name. Contributions can be made here.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations are made in memory of the Hawk family here. Donations made to the Coweta Community Foundation will help individuals and organizations assisting in tornado recovery efforts, stemming from the storm that devastated the community last year.

Those who would like to also assist the community in the name of the Hawk family can also gift funds to the Ronald McDonald House here.