ATLANTA -- Hurricane Michael brought catastrophic devastation to Florida, Georgia and Alabama. As rescue crews continue their mission, 11Alive has partnered with the American Red Cross to assist our neighbors in need.

Click here to donate, or text "MICHAEL" to 90999 from your cell phone to immediately donate $10 to the American Red Cross.

The Red Cross is on the ground providing food, shelter, health services and comfort to the region. Millions of people remain without power and basic necessities. Your donation will assist the Red Cross in getting help where it's needed. The organization has already mobilized 1,000 trained disaster workers to support relief efforts in Florida, Georgia and Alabama.

PHOTOS: The people affected by Hurricane Michael

