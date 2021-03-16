High court upholds conviction, sentence in day care killing

A jury in 2016 convicted Hemy Neuman of malice murder in the 2010 killing of Russell “Rusty” Sneiderman.

ATLANTA — Georgia’s highest court has upheld the murder conviction and sentence of life in prison without parole for a man found guilty of fatally shooting another man outside a suburban Atlanta preschool.

A jury in 2016 convicted Hemy Neuman of malice murder and possession of a firearm while committing a felony in the 2010 killing of Russell “Rusty” Sneiderman.