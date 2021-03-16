High court upholds conviction, sentence in day care killing

ATLANTA — Georgia’s highest court has upheld the murder conviction and sentence of life in prison without parole for a man found guilty of fatally shooting another man outside a suburban Atlanta preschool.
A jury in 2016 convicted Hemy Neuman of malice murder and possession of a firearm while committing a felony in the 2010 killing of Russell “Rusty” Sneiderman.
The Georgia Supreme Court on Monday upheld those convictions. It was the second time Neuman was convicted in the killing, the high court having overturned his first conviction.