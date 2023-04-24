Henry County inmate in 'critical condition' after altercation, officials say

Deputies said that the incident happened Friday around 8:30 p.m.

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — An altercation at the Henry County Jail is under investigation after an inmate was left in "critical condition," according to officials with the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said three inmates were involved in the altercation inside the jail.

According to authorities, at least one inmate was charged with two counts of aggravated battery.

The third inmate was treated for injuries at a local hospital and transported back to the Henry County Jail. Officials did not specify the condition of the third inmate.

“We are currently investigating the matter. Please note, however, that the safety of every inmate in our care is of the utmost importance to me and my team," Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said.

Authorities said that there were no additional details to be released at this time.

