'Really?': Police pull over chief deputy in Henry County for speeding | Watch the bodycam video

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The chief deputy in the Henry County Sheriff's Office was recently pulled over for speeding, allegedly going 96 mph in a 35 mph zone.

The sheriff's office told CNN the chief deputy, Michael Yarbrough was on duty at the time, but simply did not on his lights or sirens.

The stop was made by another agency in Henry County - the police department, with the officer's bodycam video showing him slightly incredulous upon discovering who he was pulling over.

"Really?" he says during the stop, with the chief deputy sitting in the driver's seat.

CNN reports the chief deputy was suspended for 40 hours and had pay docked over the incident.

The bodycam also shows the Henry County Police Department officer making a call back to someone else in his office, saying: "Guess who I just pulled over?"

"Who?"

"Yarbrough."

"Who?"

"Yarbrough."

"Really?"

"Yeah, the chief deputy driving a ******* Dodge Charger, a souped-up Dodge Charger, belongs to the sheriff's office. I just clocked this son of a ***** at 96 in a 35."

The rest of the bodycam video shows the officer conducting the stop and issuing a citation.

According to CNN, attempts were made to reach Yarbrough directly for comment but were unsuccessful.

"Please slow down and have a nice day," the officer told Yarbrough as he concluded the traffic stop.