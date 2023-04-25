Henry County couple pleads guilty to 2018 killing of roommate, DA says

It all started in 2018 when Frank Lawler and his live-in girlfriend Evelyn York got into an argument with their roommate over money, officials said.

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — A Henry County couple pleaded guilty Monday for the 2018 murder of their Stockbridge roommate, according to the county's district attorney's office.

On May 20, 2018, Frank Lawler, 49, and his live-in girlfriend, Evelyn York, 62, got into an argument with their roommate Jonathan Scruggs. Officials said the argument was over money and living arrangements.

The 34-year-old was temporarily living with the couple in their Stockbridge home that year.

After the argument had happened, Scruggs was then reported missing the next day. Authorities said Scruggs was last seen late that night asleep on the couch in Lawler and York’s home.

Two days later, officials found Scruggs body in the woods off Highway 42 and Highland Boulevard, just a mile from the couple's home.

The office said an autopsy found Scruggs was shot in the head.

After police investigation, Lawler called friends asking them if they could "burn a couch" a day after the argument. Officials said it was the same couch Scruggs was last seen sleeping on.

The couple bought bleach and had their car cleaned, according the district attorney's office. Police then found traces of Scruggs' blood inside their car.

They also found multiple guns in their home.

Lawler entered a guilty plea and was convicted on the following charges:

Malice murder

Felony murder

Aggravated assault

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Concealing the death of another

York also pled guilty to charges of concealing the death of another, tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.