Fourth teen dies following Henry County crash, 1 remains in hospital

There were five teens -- all students who attended Eagle's Landing High School -- inside the car when the single-vehicle crash occurred Wednesday.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A fourth teen has died after a devastating Henry County crash that happened earlier in the week, authorities said. Henry County Police Department announced Friday on 16-year-old Kendarius Jackson had passed away.

The crash also killed 16-year-old Kenderrias Dodson, 15-year-old Katrina Owens and a 15-year-old girl named Jordan Brown, officials said. Officers said the fifth teen, who is 15-years old, is still in the hospital.

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. near Oak Grove Road and Oak Grove Circle in McDonough. Police said the car they were traveling in left the roadway and struck several trees.

On Thursday, Kenderrias' parents, Charles and Terra Dodson, said they were leaning on each other during this devastating time. Their son was driving when the crash happened.

"He was a very happy kid. He was a good kid, very manurable, very respectful, and all teachers, anybody he came in contact with loved him," his mother Terra said.

The Dodsons are now remembering Kenderrias through the photos they're left with that capture his smile and his love for baseball.

"He wanted to make it to the pros and play for the Braves one day," his father Charles said.

The crash is still under investigation.