Henry County deputy injured by suspected mass shooter identified

Cpl. Daniel Podsiadly is resting comfortably, according to the sheriff.

Example video title will go here for this video

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The Henry County Sheriff's Office identified its deputy injured by a suspected mass shooter over the weekend.

Sheriff Reginad Scandrett said Cpl. Daniel Podsiadly had a successful surgery at Grady Hospital and is now resting comfortably.

"We are asking for your continued prayers for the 30-year veteran law enforcement officer," the sheriff said.

Two Clayton County officers were also injured as the situation unfolded with the suspect, 40-year-old Andre Longmore. The police department said its two officers are both out of the hospital.

Longmore was killed by law enforcement on Sunday. He was accused of shooting and killing four people in the Dogwood subdivision in Hampton on Saturday. After a days-long manhunt, officers spotted the vehicle Longmore was driving.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, as officers approached Longmore in the area where he parked the car, he fired at authorities in an "ambush-type situation," injuring the deputy.

"Longmore entered a Henry County Sheriff’s Office K-9 vehicle and drove across the street to Mount Zion High School. Longmore abandoned the patrol vehicle at that location, traveled through the woods, and entered the Carriage Place neighborhood," the GBI said in a news release.

They said he went into a home; law enforcement officers went through the front door and that's when two cops were injured. Authorities returned fire, killing him.