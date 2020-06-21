Henry County victim seriously injured after jumping out of burning home, another rescued

First responders rescued one other person still inside the home and found a third person in the woods nearby.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Quick thinking by Henry County officers and firefighters played a major role in getting one victim safely out of a burning home on Saturday. However, one person who jumped from the home was seriously injured.

Police and fire crews arrived to a home on Jimmy Lane in Ellenwood around 7:45 p.m. to reports of three victims trapped inside a home. When they arrived, they immediately saw the victim who jumped and also another who was hanging out of a second-story window.

Officers Marlin and Worrell, who were among the first on the scene, climbed onto their patrol car and were able to reach the person still inside the home. Officials said they began to render first aid to both victims.

Meanwhile, fire crews arrived and began their search for the third person. They cleared four rooms and began to knock back the fire but didn't find the victim. Fortunately, that person was found in the woods near the home alive - but disoriented.

The Henry County Fire Department released the details of the harrowing moments on Sunday afternoon, celebrating how teamwork between two local departments saved lives.