McDonough High School on lockdown after reports of gunshots heard on campus, district officials say

They said everyone is safe at this time.

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — McDonough High School is on lockdown after reports of a possible gunshot at the school earlier in the morning, the district said.

They said authorities responded to "reports of what sounded like a possible gunshot" at the school.

McDonough Middle School is also on a soft-lockdown while an investigation takes place.

"What we can share is that no students or staff were harmed and everyone is safe at this time as school day operations continue under a soft-lockdown status," a statement read.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.