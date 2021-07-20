Police: Investigators trying to determine if 2 sets of human remains discovered are linked to another case

Police confirmed Tuesday evening that the remains were discovered in the area of Hudson Bridge Road and Oakwood Manor on July 19.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County Police are trying to determine if two sets of human remains discovered on Monday are linked to an investigation that began earlier this month where remains were found.

Police confirmed Tuesday evening that the remains were discovered in the area of Hudson Bridge Road and Oakwood Manor on July 19. Henry County officers are working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigations to identify the remains.

Investigators said they are also trying to find out if there is a link between this case and another investigation that started on July 9, which occurred at the Hudson Bridge Town Homes. Three people were charged with murder and booked into the county jail.

11Alive was at the scene Tuesday where investigators worked throughout the day gathering evidence.