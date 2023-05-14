x
Henry County inmate dies after altercation with other detainees

Authorities have upgraded charges against the inmates involved in the death of the man.
Credit: Shuttershudder - stock.adobe.com
Jail, prison cell concept (Shuttershudder - stock.adobe.com)

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A Henry County inmate died in the hospital Sunday after fighting with inmates in the jail last month, the sheriff's office said.

The man died around 4:33 p.m., according to the Henry County Sheriff's Office. They were first brought to Grady Memorial Hospital on April 21 when they suffered life-threatening injuries during a fight with two other inmates, deputies said. 

"He remained under hospital care until his death," the sheriff's office said.

A 51-year-old inmate who was originally facing aggravated assault charges is now accused of murder. A third person involved was also hurt in the fight, but the sheriff's office did not clarify if they would face charges in the inmate's death.

Sheriff Reginal Scandrett said the office will continue to investigate and present its findings to the Henry County District Attorney.

