Photos show scene of Henry County small plane crash; Police say all three passengers survived

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Three people survived a plane crash Friday in Henry County, according to authorities.
Michael Black, of the Henry County Fire Department, said the group was aboard a small plane that crashed just off the runway of Berry Hill Airport on Millers Mill Road.
Henry County police confirmed it happened around 11:30 a.m. and there were three people on the small engine plane.
They all refused medical treatment on the scene.
Photos sent into 11Alive from a viewer show police tape blocking off the area of the wreckage.
The grass is charred and parts of the plane appear to be torched. The plane was heavily damaged by a small fire.
Henry County Police said they secured the area and the FAA responded to investigate.