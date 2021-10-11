Henry County police to honor officer killed with public funeral

The department announced service plans days after Paramhans Desai died.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The Henry County Police Department announced funeral plans for Officer Paramhans Desai on Wednesday.

Desai was shot and killed while serving a domestic call on Nov. 5. The shooting suspect took his own life Tuesday night.

Now that the manhunt has come to a close, the department is asking the public to pay their respects to the 17-year law enforcement officer on Sunday, Nov. 14.

People can attend Desai's viewing at Henry County Performing Arts Center in McDonough. The viewing will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a service following, according to the department.

Service organizers are also encouraging people to line the streets to show respect for Desai leading up to the service.

People can line up in the following locations:

North Ola Road between Ola High School and Hwy 81

Highway 81 between North Ola Road and John Frank Ward

John Frank Ward between Hwy 81 and Lemon Street

Lemon Street to the entrance of the Henry County Performing Arts Center