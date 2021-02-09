Three Henry County schools on lockdown after man seen with handgun in area

Woodland Elementary, Woodland Middle and Woodland High Schools are all locked down.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Three schools in Henry County are on lockdown Thursday due to an ongoing police search for a man who was seen with a handgun in the area.

The school district confirmed the lockdowns at Woodland Elementary School, Woodland Middle School and Woodland High School, which are all located alongside one another on Moseley Dr. in unincorporated Stockbridge.

The school system emphasized the students and staff are safe indoors and no shots have been fired at any point.

"Students and staff are safe but for their continued protection, Woodland High School, Woodland Middle School and Woodland Elementary School have all been placed on lockdown," the school system said.

According to the sheriff's office, the lockdowns were put in place after a man was seen walking along Moseley Dr. across the street from the schools with a "long barreled handgun."

The sheriff's office described the individual as a white man standing about 6 feet tall, weighing 200 pounds with a full beard and wearing grey shorts, no shoes and no shirt.