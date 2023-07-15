'We will hunt you down and bring you to custody' | Henry County sheriff talks on shooting suspect

The suspect, Andre Longmore, is now on the run and is considered by authorities as "armed and dangerous."

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A manhunt is underway Saturday after police said a 40-year-old suspect shot and killed four people in a south metro Atlanta community and escaped.

The suspect, Andre Longmore, is now on the run and is considered by authorities as "armed and dangerous." The sheriff of Henry County is now warning that suspect that they will not rest until they find him.

Details on what led up to the shooting are limited at this time, but authorities in Henry County said Longmore shot and killed the four unidentified victims -- three men and one woman -- around 10:45 a.m. Saturday before leaving the scene. He now has warrants out for his arrest, officials said.

Images from the scene showed police with long guns patrolling the entrance to the Dogwood Lakes subdivision off McDonough Street in Hampton, Georgia earlier Saturday afternoon. The community is about 35 miles south of Atlanta.

Several agencies -- including the Henry County Police Department, the Henry County Sheriff's Office and the county's homeland security office -- are all now involved in the search for Longmore, whose whereabouts are still unknown. But Hampton, Georgia mayor Ann Tarpley said she has "full confidence in our law enforcement agencies that they will perform their duties and bring this suspect to justice."

During a Saturday afternoon press conference, Henry County Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett affirmed the mayor's support, promising Longmore that "wherever you are, we will hunt you down in any hole that you may be residing in and bring you to custody. Period."

Right now, police have not identified the victims as of yet, saying that they were still in the process of notifying their families. Officials in Henry County have asked the public to "lift up the families and the victims in your prayers, your thoughts and the privacy that they would need to overcome this horrific tragedy."

Longmore, meanwhile, was last seen wearing a dark shirt with red tones and long gray pants. Police said he escaped in a black 2017 GMC Acadia with the Georgia license plate number DHF756 -- police said the car does not belong to Longmore.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 and not approach him. A $10,000 reward is being offered for his capture and arrest.