Henry County Sheriff's Office to give update on detention officer shot, suspect search

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The Henry County Sheriff's Office is expected to give an update Monday evening after a detention officer was shot and the search for a suspect has been underway for several days.

Last Friday, a detention officer was critically hurt after being shot at the Hadden Place Apartments in McDonough. A second person was also killed, authorities said.

A manhunt for 32-year-old Brentson Bernard Thomas has been ongoing since. Georgia State Patrol previously issued a statewide BlueAlert for Thomas. Authorities said they found his car on Saturday morning.

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting. Thomas is facing two counts of aggravated assault and faces a murder charge. He is also wanted out of Clayton County and Miami-Dade County, Florida.

