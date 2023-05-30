Henry County Sheriff's Office to celebrate first pilot

Sgt. Cameron Conner is breaking barriers as he takes to the skies.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — For the first time in its 200-year existence, the Henry County Sheriff's Office has a pilot.

Sgt. Cameron Conner is breaking barriers as he takes to the skies. He'll be operating the sheriff's office's first helicopter, which was unveiled in January, as he becomes the office's first pilot.

The 29-year-old received his FAA Commercial Helicopter Pilot License on May 2. He's chalked in 1,000 total flight hours and is ready to soar into this new stage of his law enforcement career.

Conner has served in the sheriff's office for eight years and in that time he's acquired SWAT, motor and scuba certifications. He's also a licensed skydiver and the office's drone commander.

"This is an amazing milestone for the Henry County Sheriff's Office," Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett said in a news release. "Sgt. Conner is an extraordinary young man with an extremely bright future. It's because of his commitment to his career and the Henry County Sheriff's Office that we now have an aviation unit."