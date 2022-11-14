Officials to speak after arrest of suspect accused of shooting Henry Co. officer, killing another

32-year-old Brentson Bernard Thomas, allegedly shot the still-unnamed detention officer and second victim, was arrested Sunday night.

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — Henry County authorities are expected to give more details in the case of a suspect accused of shooting a detention officer and killing another person on scene.

It was on Nov. 4 when the suspect, 32-year-old Brentson Bernard Thomas, allegedly shot the still-unnamed detention officer and second victim at the Hadden Place Apartment complex in McDonough, Georgia.

Thomas ran off after the shooting, and had been wanted since, with authorities issuing a statewide Blue Alert. The Henry County Sheriff's Office and CrimeStoppers Atlanta were offering a $20,000 reward for his arrest and indictment.

On Sunday, night, just shy of 10 days on the run, authorities found and arrested Thomas. He is now facing two counts of aggravated assault and faces a murder charge. He is also wanted out of Clayton County and Miami-Dade County, Florida.

Two additional people were arrested for allegedly helping Thomas evade capture. A third person, 29-year-old Dimarie Ayanna Coulter, is still wanted for her alleged role in also aiding Thomas while he was on the run.

Authorities have not released much information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting, nor have they released more information on the second victim. At last check, the detention officer was still hospitalized listed as critical, but stable.

Officials are expected to give more information in the case at 11 a.m. 11Alive will update this story with new details as they develop.