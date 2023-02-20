Henry County neighborhood shaken after gunfire breaks out at teen party

Police said there are no reports anyone was hurt in the gunfire.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Neighbors are on edge in a Henry County community following a weekend party among teenagers that got out of control and resulted in gunfire.

Henry County Police confirmed Monday they responded to Cranapple Lane a little before 10 p.m. on Saturday night after neighbors called and complained about loud music.

While out there, officers said they heard gunshots. Police said there are no reports anyone was hurt in the gunfire.

A neighbor told 11Alive's Liza Lucas he and his wife were home when it happened and ducked for cover - later finding shell casings in his front yard.

A video shared by neighbors shows teens fleeing towards the street. Residents who spoke to 11Alive said they think hundreds of teens were at the party.

The neighbors believe the home may be a short-term rental.

One homeowner told me she called 911 after hearing the first gunshot.

"I yelled at my husband to get our kids," she said. "We have five kids and my youngest is 8 and he woke up crying, because the gunshots were so loud. That is not something you expect to see hear in your neighborhood - to have teenage kids running down the street shooting each other."

The incident has opened up a conversation in the neighborhood about short term rentals. 11Alive has reached out to Airbnb after being told the rental listing has already been removed.