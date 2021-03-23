Sheriff: 1 in custody on rape, sexual battery charges after woman assaulted at senior living facility

Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett made the announcement on Tuesday.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The Henry County Sheriff's Office said one person is in custody in connection with a sexual assault case that happened at a senior living facility last month.

Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said Travel Lamar Farris is facing the charges of rape, aggravated assault, sexual battery, burglary, and false imprisonment.

Law enforcement previously shared photos and video of a man they said was suspected of committing a sexual assault on Feb. 5 at the Heritage at McDonough senior living complex off of Bridges Road. McDonough Police said the man was seen going from door-to-door checking to see if any were unlocked. The man ultimately entered into one and is accused of sexually assaulting the elderly woman living there.

"After the sexual assault, the suspect casually walked out of the apartment," police said in an alert shared to Facebook last month