Funeral arrangements finalized for Clayton County officer killed in shooting

Clayton County Field Training Officer Henry Laxson died of a gunshot wound in the line of duty on Nov. 30.

Laxson's funeral will be held at First Baptist Jonesboro on 142 College Street. Public visitation will take place Dec. 6 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Laxson's life celebration service will be held Dec. 7 at 12 p.m.

Police received multiple calls of gunfire off of Jervis Court in Rex, Georgia on Tuesday. A 12-year-old that had been shot in the face led officers to the scene, where police were immediately confronted with gunfire.

Clayton County Police Department tactical officers responded to the scene as the suspect fired and struck two officers.

Laxson died of his gunshot wound, and Clayton County Police Officer Alex Chandler was shot in the hand.