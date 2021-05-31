Here are some Memorial Day services going on around Atlanta

ATLANTA — A number of communities around Atlanta will be taking time on Memorial Day to remember the fallen, both with in-person and virtual ceremonies.
For those holding in-person ceremonies, it will mark a milestone in the pandemic after nearly all Memorial Day observances last year were either canceled or moved into a virtual format.
Here are some that are set to take place today:
- Dacula Memorial Day Parade: The city has its parade scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., "rain or shine." For those wishing to attend, it begins at Hebron Baptist Church and will run south on Dacula Road toward Hwy. 8, before turning right on Wilson St. and then again on Second Avenue, crossing Broad St. to Hebron Church Road before winding back to the church itself. Organizers said the parade routinely draws 10,000+ people, so get there early if you want a spot.
- Woodstock Remembrance Service: The city is conducting a ceremony that will include a reading of the Woodstock Honor Roll, the placing of a memorial wreath, a dove release, rifle honors and the playing of Taps. Other performances and readings are planned, as well. It begins at 10 a.m. at The Park at City Center and you can also watch it via livestream here.
- Dunwoody Ceremony: This is being held at 10 a.m. at the Brook Run Park Veterans Memorial (4770 N. Peachtree Rd.) DeKalb County District 4 Commissioner Steve Bradshaw, a Gulf War veteran, will be the keynote speaker. Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch will also lead the Pledge of Allegiance, and Dunwoody Police Mjr. Michael Carlson, a Georgia National Guard captain, will introduce a moment of silence.
- Public Service Announcement by Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1118 in Atlanta's Piedmont Park: The group will be joined by Fulton County Commission Vice Chair Natalie Hall and other elected officials at 11 a.m. to announce that a permanent memorial will be built in the park to honor the more than 240 soldiers killed from Atlanta and Fulton County in Vietnam.
- Stockbridge Virtual Program: The city will conduct a virtual ceremony at 10 a.m. that can be viewed at the Stockbridge City Hall Facebook page or on the city's YouTube channel.
- Gwinnett County Virtual Ceremony: Retired Air Force Master Sgt. LC Johnson will be the keynote speaker, with other remarks by the county board of commissioners and Gwinnett Fallen Heroes Memorial Committee. The ceremony begins at 1 p.m. and can be seen on the county's online TV channel or its Facebook and Twitter pages.
- Alpharetta Virtual Service: It begins at 9 a.m. and will include an invocation, Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem, with retired Marine Lt. Col. Jeff Davis as they keynote speaker. It can be viewed on YouTube.