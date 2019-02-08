ATLANTA — College football is right around the corner.

To celebrate its 150th anniversary, Chick-fil-A and Coca-Cola have partnered to give college football fans free admission to the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame for the entire month of August.

“Chick-fil-A has been a passionate supporter of college football and its fans for decades,” said Joe Saracino, Chick-fil-A senior vice president, brand strategy, advertising and media. “We are proud that we are a part of the Hall of Fame in Atlanta and want to share this remarkable attraction with everyone.”

“Coca-Cola has been connecting with college football fans for well over 100 years,” said John Mount, Vice President of Sports Marketing and Region Assets, Coca-Cola North America. “We are thrilled to partner with Chick-fil-A to give passionate fans this opportunity during this important milestone.”

As the home of college football and the keeper of college football’s rich history and traditions, the College Football Hall of Fame is central to the 150th anniversary festivities. They have been in Atlanta now for five years.

To get the free offer, you will be asked to scan your Chick-fil-A app at the ticket window.

“We welcome fans from across the country to the Hall this August to celebrate 150 years of college football,” Dennis Adamovich, CEO of the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame said.

For more information on the promotion, visit www.cfbhall.com.

