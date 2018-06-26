ATLANTA -- When military men and women return home, many of them have to integrate themselves back into the society that they knew before combat. Some are able to transition without difficulty, but for others, it can be troubling.

It's raised the questions and many want to know the story behind the 59-year-old veteran who authorities said wore a vest lined with fireworks and flammable devices to set fire to himself.

Georgia State Patrol identified him as John Watts of Mableton who was rushed to the hospital.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the man identified himself as an Air Force veteran and was trying to bring attention to the Veterans Administration system. A Georgia State Patrol trooper witnessed the event and extinguished the flames.

Other details about his background are still unclear.

The fiery incident caused evacuations at the Capitol and the Judiciary buildings. Authorities had to call in bomb technicians to do searches as a precaution.

However, it's also important to note that this horrific event happened during PTSD Awareness Month and on the eve of PTSD Awareness Day.

11Alive is taking a closer look at the numbers.

According to a recent June 2018 report released by the VA, the average number of veterans who die by suicide each day remains at 20. The report says only six of them on average were able to get an appoint with the VA. That leaves 14 veterans who committed suicide without even being seen.

Watts told authorities he was a veteran but did not say his rank or where he served.

11Alive reached out to the Department of Veterans Affairs about this incident. The office of public affairs released the following statement:

While we can’t comment on the specifics of this Veteran’s case due to patient privacy laws, the department is ensuring he receives the VA care that he needs.

The VA also commented on wait times:

Atlanta VA Health Care System is experiencing a rate of growth averaging approximately 6% per year. We strive to meet the demand for care and we are hiring more staff and expanding the number of Community Based Outpatient Clinics to help meet this demand.

June is PTSD Awareness Month. The Department of Veteran Affairs has a national center for the disorder, created nearly 30 years ago. It works to improve treatment for PTSD and advance scientific research. You can find resources for PTSD on their website PTSD.VA.Gov.

