ATLANTA — A Wall Street Journal report states that Amazon has "whittled down" their cities for their 2nd headquarters to locations outside of DC, Dallas and New York.

Atlanta is not on that list. In fact, WSJ reports that talks have “cooled off” here. But it ain't over ‘til the Bezos sings.

11Alive’s Kaitlyn Ross spoke to one expert who broke down the big reasons why Virginia is a likely front-runner for Amazon’s HQ2.

It comes down to these three things:

1) High skilled workers

2) Easy transportation

3) Proximity to DC lawmakers

“Northern VA was always the most likely candidate,” said John Boyd, with locations consultant The Boyd Company, Inc.

Since the global company made the announcement of the top 20 cities selected as finalists for the second headquarters, elected officials have been pushing hard to secure that big deal. It's even been a talking point in Georgia’s tight gubernatorial election. The benefits for the winning city will be enormous – more than 50,000 high-paying and a $5 million investment.

Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Speed Feed Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

PREVIOUS | Amazon reportedly in 'advanced talks' to build new HQ near DC, Amazon exec slams leak

AND | Atlanta makes Top 20 list for Amazon HQ2

While reports say Virginia may be the favored location, Boyd said not to expect any news until after the election.

“I think waiting until after the midterms will be wise because it will give them an insight in to what the political landscape will be,” he theorized.

MORE AMAZON NEWS

Politicians in the winning city will have to navigate some negatives. Housing prices are expected to skyrocket in whatever area is chosen. Not to mention the massive traffic headaches that will come with adding so many jobs to the area. But even the head of Amazon said nothing is a done deal yet.

Jeff Bezos gave a rare interview last week, where he said of course he is reviewing the data from the top 20 cities on the list. Atlanta is one of them, but he's going to make the ultimate decision with his heart and with a little intuition.

© 2018 WXIA