FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Fulton County school is changing its security policies after one of their staff members was carjacked by an armed suspect before school, Monday morning.

It happened at Heritage Elementary school off Jolly Road just after 6 a.m., officials said.

In a letter sent home to parents, the school's principal, Cheree Turner, said that the staff member was approached by the suspect with a weapon. The suspect then demanded the keys to the employee's car.

Turner said the employee did "an excellent job and remained calm" and handed over the keys. The suspect then took off toward Old National Highway, and the employee called 911 and gave both local authorities and the Fulton County Schools Police Department as many "specific details as possible." No one was hurt.

Turner asked for parents to not be alarmed by what happened, but she added "we do always encourage you to be aware of your surroundings and to report any unusual activity you may see."

She also said the start times for both Fulton County School Police and Fulton County Police officers would be adjusting so that shifts start as early as 6 a.m. Patrol officers will have staggered shifts to start early morning and extend into late evenings.

Turner said the incident can serve as a serious reminder for both the community and staff.

"Statistically, school environments are still safer than surrounding communities. Staff members must continue to exercise situational awareness when in isolated locations during early morning or late evening times," she said. "Thank you for partnering with us to keep everyone safe."

MORE NEWS

Atlanta Braves to extend netting at SunTrust Park

Attorneys for Georgia call heartbeat law 'constitutional,' ask judge to dismiss lawsuit

Butts County Sheriff says his department will always chase suspects who flee