Hero officer credited with rescuing teens from river

One of the teens was transported to the hospital after being rescued

CANTON, Ga. — A Canton Police Officer is being hailed a hero after saving two teens from drowning in the Etowah River last week.

"I need y'all to just trust me with your lives."

That's what Officer Luis Salas told the young boy and girl when he finally reached them. He said they were hanging on to a branch.

The former Marine Corps officer said when he got the call at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, he took his belt and vest off and swam to where the teens were.

He told them, "Hold onto me," as they panicked, telling the officer that the female couldn't swim.

"Please just trust me and calm down, so we can get out of this and all three of us can go home," he told them.

Another officer arrived on the scene with a buoy and throw bag. They were able to get the buoy to the female victim, which calmed her down some, Salas said.

When coming back to the bank of the river, she got stuck on another branch. Salas had to break the branch and free her once again.

He went back out to rescued the male victim from what he described as "freezing" water temperatures.

The teens were given warm blankets - and the female was transported to the hospital. She was released a short time later.