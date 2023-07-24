PHOTO | SUV crashes into Covington liquor store

No one was hurt, police said.

COVINGTON, Ga. — A business in Covington is left with a massive clean-up job after an SUV rammed into its storefront.

Covington Police Department officers arrested the driver Monday afternoon. Police said the driver was likely intoxicated when they crashed into Hester's Package Store. The liquor store is along Highway 81 of Avery Street NW next to a used car dealer.

An 11Alive viewer snapped a photo of the crash.

The driver bulldozed through the front of the store, driving over a cement parking block. The SUV came to a rest with its hood inside the store and its back tires on the first parking spot in the lot. The entrance of the business was not damaged in the crash, the photo shows.

Police said no one was hurt. The driver is now accused of driving under the influence and faces a DUI charge.