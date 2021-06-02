Teen alerts family, neighbors to massive fire that damaged 6 homes

Fire officials say three of the homes were "totally destroyed."

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A 15-year-old is being credited with alerting his family and neighbors after a massive fire damaged several homes in Cherokee County Wednesday morning.

Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services responded at 3:30 a.m. to a call reporting multiple homes being on fire in the Hidden Creek Subdivision in Holly Springs.

Cheri Collett, an investigator with the department, said the boy was downstairs in a guest bedroom when he "woke up to hear popping and crackling and noticed the fire.”

Battalion Chief Jamie McCord said nearly 40 firefighters from five departments responded to the fire that "totally destroyed" three homes and damaged three others. A number of cars were also damaged.

Cherokee County Fire Investigators are on the scene working to determine the cause of the fire, they said.

The American Red Cross also responded to assist the displaced families.

No injuries were reported.