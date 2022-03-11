App connects homeowners with off-duty firefighters for home projects

The Hidrent App recently expanded to the metro Atlanta area

SMYRNA, Ga. — It's that time of the year when we all have odd jobs to do around the house from raking the leaves to changing the smoke alarm batteries.

However, there's now a special app that connects off-duty heroes to Atlanta homeowners needing a helping hand.

"The Hidrent App is something a firefighter, retired or active can join, and it offers you an opportunity to gain a little extra money," said David Hanos, a retired firefighter from Newport, Rhode Island, now living in metro Atlanta.

"We can do a lot of things other than just firefighting," Hanos explained. "We have general knowledge of construction, not necessarily afraid of heights so can go on ladders if you need gutters cleaned or something like that."

The app lets homeowners hire off-duty or retired firefighters for their home projects. Tasks include basic home, hanging pictures, cleaning gutters or helping with a move.

In exchange, firefighters can supplement their income during their downtime.

"I believe it's a great way to go out and make a few extra dollars in a pretty short amount of time," Hanos explained.

The idea of firefighters picking up side jobs isn't new, the International Association of Fire Fighters explained. The union's financial corporation even partnered with Hidrent for the program's initial rollout.

The group also emphasized that such opportunities are meant to be a bonus, saying that "supplemental income can complement - but never replace - a municipality's investment in the fire service."

While Hanos said some firefighters may prefer to take overtime when their fire department needs extra help, others may be looking to fill just a few free hours. Hanos said Hidrent offers such flexibility, offering a chance to make a little extra cash and help someone in the community at the same time.