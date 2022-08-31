Fire breaks out at student housing high-rise under construction in downtown Atlanta

Here is what we know.

ATLANTA — A fire broke out Wednesday afternoon on the roof of a student housing high-rise building under construction in downtown Atlanta, fire officials said.

Black smoke could be seen coming from the building off Luckie Street around 12:15 p.m. Several roads were blocked off in the area near Ted Turner Drive and Georgia State University's campus; however, they are expected to open shortly, according to the Atlanta Fire Chief. GSU officials said they do not own the building.

11Alive SkyTracker showed firefighters on the top of the building. Officials on scene said they were able to get it out in about 30 to 40 minutes with dozens of firefighters responding. They also add that there were no injuries reported.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.

