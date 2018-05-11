On Saturday, William Ford, principal of Brookwood High School, sent a letter to parents and the community apologizing for a racial slur being spelled out by members of the school's band during their halftime show Friday night.

According to Ford's letter, the sousaphone covers which would ordinarily have covered the instrument bells together spell out the word 'BRONCOS' are worn in the stands but are normally taken off on the field. Ford said this is due to the fact that they shield the sound and that the musicians move during the halftime show so that they would not end up in the same order which they would be in were they in the stands.

He also said that the band director was not on the field at the time. The sousaphone players did not follow band rules and left their covers on their instruments.

"Unfortunately, as they performed and moved around the field, the letters on the instruments aligned to spell a completely unacceptable, racial term. Not only was the appearance of this term during our halftime show hurtful and disrespectful to audience members, but it also was disappointing, as it does not reflect the standards and beliefs of our school and community," Ford said.

Ford said the school is taking steps to ensure the sort of incident does not occur again. He also said disciplinary action is being taken against those students involved in the incident.

"We are concerned that this situation occurred and are committed to taking steps to ensure this does not happen again. In addition to reviewing our halftime procedures, we will also be taking disciplinary action with the students involved," Ford said.

Ford said that instead of waiting until Monday, he sent the letter to parents and the community on Saturday, feeling it was important to reach out to his community as quickly as possible to ensure they knew it was a situation that was being taken seriously.

Officials with the Gwinnett County Schools said that as the incident remains under investigation, they did not have any additional comment at this point.

