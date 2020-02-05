Thanks to COVID-19, Paideia School seniors had to get creative with this year's senior prank.

ATLANTA — Atlanta, you're doing a great job sharing the love in our communities.

But no one expected this, a flamingo spotting in Fulton County!

Thanks to COVID-19, Paideia School seniors had to get creative with this year's senior prank.

So, when the school's headmaster awoke yesterday morning, he found a flock of 110 flamingos!



Each are bearing a tassel and the name of a member of the class of 2020.



The senior prank noted the flock would soon be heading west.

