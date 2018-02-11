MARIETTA, Ga.-- A Cobb County High School student has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a teen at school.

The assault reportedly happened Oct. 26 at Wheeler High School. An arrest warrant states the assault happened in an elevator during school hours. The suspect, Eriq Alexander, was arrested two days later on Wednesday.

Authorities charged Alexander with felony aggravated sexual battery and took him to the Cobb County Detention Center.

11Alive reached out to the Cobb County School District for a statement, but they had not responded as of the publishing of this article.

No other information was available.

