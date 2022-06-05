'Loved by all:' High school remembers 17-year-old football player who drowned

Raymond Bernard Wade Jr. was a student at Charlton County High School where he played football.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Friends and family of Raymond Bernard Wade Jr. are grieving his loss after he drowned Thursday evening.

The 17-year-old was a student at Charlton County High School, where he played football. In a Facebook post, the school said it lost a wonderful young man.

"It has been a difficult day at CCHS today," sad the school in a Facebook post. "We lost a wonderful young man with a great spirit and attitude yesterday. Raymond Wade was loved by all teachers and students at CCHS. He was known for getting along with others and finding the silver lining in any situation."

The school says Raymond has been a member of the football program since 6th grade at BMS.

"He will be greatly missed by all of our students and staff."

School staff tells First Coast News, that families were alerted Thursday night about his death and counselors will be on campus all day for students and staff.

The school is inviting the community to join students and staff on May 9 for a prayer vigil at 6:30 p.m. at Champ Bailey Field.

According to Charlton County Sherriff's Office, Wade was swimming in the St. Mary's River near Trader Hills Landing when witnesses say he became distressed and called for help.

Deputies say they got the call around 5:15 p.m. and when they arrived on scene.

Friends of Wade Jr's said they tried to help him but were unsuccessful.

From there Charlton, Nassau, and Camden Co. Sherrif's Offices along with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and The Florida Department of Fish and Wildlife searched for Wade Jr. using dive teams and small sonar units.

Wade Jr's body was found nearly six hours later.